Sally Field says she wasn’t the love of Burt Reynold’s life

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

According to Sally Field, her grand love affair with Burt Reynolds wasn’t so grand after all.

In a recently published interview with Variety, Field talked about her relationship with Reynolds, who she met on the set of their 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit” and dated off and on for five years.

Field now says Reynolds, who died in 2018 at the age of 82, “was not someone I could be around.”

“He was just not good for me in any way. And he had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn’t,” she told the publication. “He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have. I just didn’t want to deal with that.”

Field wrote in her 2018 memoir “In Pieces” that Reynolds was controlling and told the the publication she didn’t have concerns about sharing that.

“I didn’t worry because I didn’t think I was going to publish it,” she said of the book.

