Jared Kushner is expected to appear before January 6 committee this week

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior adviser to then-President Donald Trump, is expected to appear this week before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, according to a source familiar with the planning.

Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily, and the meeting will likely be virtual, the source said.

A committee spokesman declined to comment on Kusher’s expected appearance, which ABC News first reported.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

