2 Chicago police officers and a suspect are injured in a traffic stop confrontation and shootout

By Jason Hanna and Chris Boyette, CNN

A Chicago police officer’s ankle was crushed, another officer was shot in the hand, and a suspect was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in a traffic stop and subsequent shootout, city authorities said.

The officers’ injuries were non-life-threatening; the suspect was taken to a hospital in serious to critical condition, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The officers attempted a traffic stop in Chicago around 9:15 p.m. When the officers got out of their patrol car, the stopped car’s driver pinned one officer between the two vehicles, Brown told reporters.

The driver apparently fired a gun at the officers, and the officers returned fire, Brown said.

Brown said the driver suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

The pinned officer “had his ankle and leg crushed,” the superintendent said Tuesday morning at a graduation ceremony for Chicago police recruits.

The officer was in surgery and needed “all of our prayers for a full recovery,” Brown said at the ceremony.

The other officer was shot in the left pinkie finger, Brown told reporters at an earlier news conference.

The officer with the gunshot wound was having shrapnel removed from his hand Tuesday morning, but was in good condition, the superintendent said at the graduation ceremony.

“I just want to ask all of you here today to pray for a complete and full recovery for our officers, and thank the good Lord that He blessed us last night and ensured that our officers were safe,” Brown said at the ceremony.

Police confiscated two guns from the driver — one that was in the person’s possession, and one found in the person’s car, Brown said.

Details about what led to the traffic stop weren’t immediately available.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Rebekah Reiss contributed to this report.