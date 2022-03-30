Paul Herman, actor known for ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas,’ has died

By Megan Thomas and Taylor Romine, CNN

Paul Herman, an actor known for his roles in “The Sopranos,” “Goodfellas” and “The Irishman,” has died, according to his manager.

He was 76, his IMDb page says.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman,” The 5 Management said in a statement provided by manager T Keaton-Woods. “A true character on and off screen. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we will always remember the sound of his laughter and bold spirit. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

More details will be shared as they are available and where it’s appropriate, Keaton-Woods said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.