June Brown, famed for playing British TV icon Dot Cotton in ‘EastEnders,’ dies aged 95

June Brown, best known for playing chain-smoking laundromat legend Dot Cotton in British TV soap “EastEnders,” has died at the age of 95.

The actress’ family announced her death on Monday, saying she died peacefully at home on Sunday evening.

“We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side,” the statement, shared on the BBC Twitter account, read. “We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Paying tribute to Brown, a BBC spokesperson said: “June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments.”

The broadcaster added: “We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.”

According to the BBC, Brown played Dot between 1985 and 1993, and then from 1997 onward, appearing in a total of 2,884 episodes.

Her most memorable storylines included Dot’s relationship with her career-criminal son, Nick Cotton, played by John Altman, who plotted to kill her in 1990 and again in 2009, and as the star of the soap’s first-ever single-handed episode.

Brown won several awards for her portrayal of Dot, including a lifetime achievement honor at the 2005 British Soap Awards.

Her final appearance on screen was in 2020, when the character moved to Ireland, after which she confirmed she would not be reprising the role.

Besides her iconic “EastEnders” role, Brown also appeared in rival soap “Coronation Street” and “Doctor Who.”

On January 1, at the age of 94, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s New Year honors.

Since news of Brown’s death broke, social media has been flooded with tributes from celebrities and fans.

Her former “EastEnders” co-star Adam Woodyatt described her as an “incredible woman.”

“I’m lost for words, something June never was. So many memories, so much fun,” he wrote alongside a picture of Brown on the “EastEnders” set. “Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown.”

TV host Piers Morgan remembered Brown as “one of the all-time great performances in British Television,” describing her as a “funny, feisty, fabulous lady off-screen too.”

