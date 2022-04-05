Spurs rout Nuggets 116-97, 1st win in Denver since 2017

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs move closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament by beating the Denver Nuggets 116-97. The Spurs had a chance to lock up at least the 10th seed in the West should the Los Angeles Lakers lose later in the evening. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 17 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win after Minnesota lost to Washington. The Spurs had six players score in double figures as they won in Denver for the first time since Jan. 5, 2017.