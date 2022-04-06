Paula Patton responds to fried chicken controversy

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It’s not that Paula Patton doesn’t give a cluck, she’s just taking getting roasted over her chicken frying skills in stride.

The actress caused quite a stir recently when she shared a video on Instagram in which she prepared her mother Joyce Patton’s “famous” fried chicken recipe.

In it, Patton says she’s frying 138 chicken wings for her son Julian’s school. (Patton shares Julian with her ex-husband singer Robin Thicke.)

She is then seen rinsing the chicken, dipping it in flour, placing it in avocado oil to fry and then adding Lawry’s seasoned salt, paprika and pepper to the chicken while it was frying.

The internet cried foul (or fowl if you will).

Comments ranged from the belief that Patton had not washed the chicken thoroughly enough to the appearance that she was seasoning her cooking rather than the actual yard bird.

Patton posted a video response Tuesday from Mexico, where she was vacationing with her son.

“I just wanted to respond and say listen, I get it,” she said in the video which was captioned “Peace, love and fried chicken.” “It might look crazy. It is the way we do it. My mom taught me.”

The “Mission Impossible” actress disputed that she didn’t wash the chicken well enough, saying that perhaps it looked that way because of how the video was edited, but that she absolutely did since she was feeding it to her son and his schoolmates.

As for how she seasoned her chicken, Patton said she does have a new recipe and is open to suggestions but vowed to “always make my mom’s chicken the way she did it.”

“We put the seasonings in the oil and all that,” she said. “It’s just the way we do it.”

