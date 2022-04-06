Democrats announce no layoffs for Senate cafeteria employees — for now

By Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

Senate cafeteria workers, who work long hours serving senators and staffers their meals on Capitol Hill, appear to have averted facing a round of layoffs — at least in the immediate future.

The contractor, Restaurant Associates, had informed dozens of low-paid, hourly workers that they no longer will have jobs in just a matter of days, according to multiple sources, with one estimate that the number is as high as 70.

But Democratic senators announced at a demonstration Wednesday afternoon that they have found the funds to stop the layoffs that had been set to begin next week.

“The money’s been found. Nobody needs to be laid off. We are in this together for every worker,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told the picketers, after she and Sens. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, Alex Padilla of California and Jeff Merkley of Oregon met with the Architect of the Capitol earlier Wednesday afternoon.

However, just because layoffs aren’t coming imminently, doesn’t mean they aren’t still possible. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who was also at the rally, laid out three steps members can take immediately to help Senate cafeteria workers: check in each month with Restaurant Associates, and the Architect of the Capitol, work to reopen the building to more tourists and encourage their staff to buy lunch in the building rather than off the grounds.

“You were here on the front line. You were here in the cafeteria. You were here having to have schedules change and hours change and having to have your families at home,” Klobuchar said. “It was really hard. And you hung in there for us” throughout the pandemic.

Earlier Wednesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown and a number of his colleagues had said they were calling on Congress to provide adequate funding to help save those jobs, criticizing the company for the layoffs and alleging that it appears to be retaliating for the workers’ efforts to form a union.

“This is a private company that frankly doesn’t love the fact that they’ve organized a union,” Brown said. “I think that’s part of the problem from their viewpoint, but we will fight for those workers.” He added that they work “every bit as hard as any member of Congress and they should be treated with dignity.”

The Ohio Democrat has a history of working with Senate cafeteria employees. Notably, he advocated for a pay raise for them a few years back.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey agreed with Brown that the layoffs were related to the workers’ unionizing recently.

“I think that the company is, is jerking around,” he said. “It’s no coincidence to me. It’s suspicious to me that they’re — they haven’t done their new collective bargaining agreement, and that they’re trying to lay off all these workers right before then.”

Both Booker and Brown attended Thursday’s rally as well.

In a statement to CNN, a Restaurant Associates spokesperson said the company is “committed to working collaboratively with UNITE HERE,” the labor union that workers have recently joined.

“Unfortunately, since the pandemic-related funding has been exhausted and the number of people we have been serving is a small fraction of what it was, we must make these difficult decisions,” the statement said.

“We will bring our valued employees back to the Capitol if additional pandemic-related funding becomes available or as soon as the Architect of the Capitol reopens facilities. Until then, we are helping employees seek opportunities to work at our other area locations.”

The company would not specify the number of employees who are being laid off.

Brown recognized that closed restaurants on the Hill are contributing to the problem.

“We need to open this building up so that the public is here in larger numbers and can go to these restaurants. The revenues aren’t what we’d like them to be, what the company likes them to be,” he said.

While the union members are happy to have the senators’ support, Senate cafeteria employee Quentin Blackman noted, “I definitely want to see more actions than words. But it’s also ensuring to know that they’re there and they hear us, and they’re willing to put in some work as well, just as long as we put in our work and stuff.”

Anthony Thomas, an employee who has been very involved in the union’s fight to stave off layoffs, told CNN, “I know Cory Booker, I see him all the time, all the senators — I see them, they know me sometimes by face sometimes by name. And I feel like, you know, they, they treat us like normal people like I feel like the company should.”

He added, “I think they should be at the table with us during negotiations, really, because at the end of the day, we’re serving them. We’re serving a company but we’re also serving US senators from every state.”

“I’m glad there’s no layoffs. Now we need the kind of contracts so people can have health insurance, have a living wage, have a pension, and actually have the American dream because that’s what it’s all about,” said another union member.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments Wednesday.

