Cubs place RHP Alec Mills on 10-day IL with back injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed right-hander Alec Mills, left-hander Wade Miley and shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list. Mills has a low back strain, and Miley is dealing with left elbow inflammation. Simmons is working through right shoulder inflammation. Each IL stint was made retroactive to Monday. Mills’ IL stint helped pave the way for right-hander Michael Rucker to make the opening-day roster for the first time. Rucker, who turns 28 on April 27, had no record and a 6.99 ERA in 20 appearances for Chicago last summer in his first big league action.