Simulation highlights dangers of distracted driving for Las Cruces High students

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces high school students gathered today to watch a simulation showing the death and injury of seven of their classmates in front of their campus.

It was a simulation put on by "Shattered lives" to teach high school students the repercussion of distracted driving.

Students saw three victims transported by air, one transported by fire, one victim by air ambulance,

1 dead on arrival

1 walking wounded

1 driver.