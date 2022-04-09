Commerce department restricts technology and software exports to Russia



By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Russia and Belarus are restricted from accessing US-made software and technologies to aid in its military, the US Commerce Department issued in a final ruling Saturday.

The Bureau of Industry and Security, an agency in the department, imposed “highly restrictive” license requirements on everything in the Commerce Control List, which includes almost all dual-use technology, software and commodities that could be used in Russia’s military and aerospace effort.

“These restrictions should continue to severely degrade Russia’s ability to sustain its aggression, as supported by Belarus,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The new restrictions follow Russia’s killing of civilians in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

“Vladimir Putin’s absolute disregard for the humanity of the people of Ukraine demonstrates why Russia’s military must be cut off from the high-tech commodities, software, and technologies that the U.S. and our allies and partners produce,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea D. Rozman Kendler in a statement Saturday.

Previous restrictions included new license requirements for composite materials and medical products with certain toxins.

The Biden administration further sanctioned Russia this week, suspending normal trade relations and also banning energy imports.

