Sam Elliott apologizes for comments criticizing ‘The Power of the Dog’

Sam Elliott has publicly apologized for his criticism of the critically acclaimed Western film “The Power of the Dog” after facing fierce backlash for remarks that many perceived as homophobic.

The Hollywood veteran made headlines last month after he said Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning film was a “piece of s**t” and not a true Western during an interview on the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron.”

On Sunday, Elliott addressed the controversy at a panel hosted by Deadline to promote “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883,” saying he felt “terrible” about how his comments were received, and apologized to the director and cast.

“I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well,” he said at the event. “And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that.”

Elliott — whose prolific acting career includes performances in many Western-themed movies, including “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Tombstone” — went on to acknowledge that the gay community had been “incredible” to him during his career.

“I mean my entire career, from before I got started when I was in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today,” he added. “I’m sorry that I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

Elliott noted that he had praised Jane Campion as a “brilliant director ” during the “WTF with Marc Maron” appearance.

“I can only say that I am sorry, and I am,” he added.

Set in 1920s Montana and based on Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name, “The Power of the Dog” follows the tense and strained relationship of closeted rancher Phil Burbank and his brother George, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons, respectively. It also stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The film received 12 nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards and earned Campion the Oscar for best director last month.

Elliott had expressed his disdain during the “WTF” podcast, telling host Marc Maron he was not impressed with the film’s “allusions of homosexuality.”

“You want to talk about that piece of s**t?” he said. “That’s what all these f**king cowboys in that movie looked like. They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts, there’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f**king movie.”

Elliott’s comments drew scrutiny after the “WTF” episode was released, with Cumberbatch branding the criticism as “very odd.“

Campion, who also won the Oscar for best original screenplay for the 1994 film “The Piano,” previously reacted to Elliott’s criticism, telling Deadline: “I think it’s really unfortunate and sad for him because he’s really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia. I don’t like that. I think he was being a little bit of a b-i-t-c-h. Plus he’s not a cowboy, he’s an actor.”

CNN has contacted Campion’s representatives for comment.

