Biden on Brooklyn shooting: ‘We’re not letting up’ until we find the perpetrator

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration won’t be “letting up” until the perpetrator of a shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn is found.

The shooting had occurred as passengers were on their morning commutes during rush hour earlier Tuesday. At least 29 people have been hospitalized, with injuries including gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation. The suspect remains at large.

Biden brought up the incident during his opening remarks at a speech in Menlo, Iowa, saying, “My wife, Jill, and I are praying for those who are injured and all those touched by that trauma. And we’re grateful for all of the first responders who jumped in action, including civilians — civilians who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers to try to shield them.”

The President said his team is in touch with New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, and New York’s police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, adding that “the Department of Justice and the FBI are working closely with the NYPD on the ground.”

“We’re going to continue to stay in close contact with New York authorities as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days. And something could have broken between now and the last hour — I haven’t heard the news, I haven’t spoken with anyone on my staff — but we’re not letting up on it until we find out, and we find the perpetrator,” he added during his speech.

