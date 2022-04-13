Skip to Content
Bomb squad investigating suspicious package at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police say the bomb squad was called out to a suspicious package at the El Paso International Airport.

Operations have not been affected according to police. The inside drop-off lane is closed.

The outer road is open and those dropping off or picking up travelers can use this road.

No injuries have been reported. Police continue to investigate.

