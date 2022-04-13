Second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s chief of staff departing

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Julie Mason, the chief of staff for second gentleman Doug Emhoff, has submitted her resignation, two White House officials confirmed to CNN.

Mason, who has worked with Emhoff since the inauguration in January 2021, previously worked in several roles in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, including acting as then-second lady Jill Biden’s communications director.

Mason cited the need to spend more time with her family as the reason for her decision to depart.

Mason’s job is scheduled to filled in the interim by Katie Peters, currently Emhoff’s communications director, until a permanent replacement is found.

Mason’s departure was first reported by CBS News.

Emhoff is one of the most traveled surrogates for the Biden administration, having visited several states during his tenure to spread messaging on behalf of the President and vice president.

The-CNN-Wire

