Jennifer Lopez was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

By Marianne Garvey

Jennifer Lopez was soaking in a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed.

She revealed last week that the two are now engaged, but says the way it went down was pretty quiet and private.

The “Marry Me” star said in her newsletter that it was a dream come true.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

She continued, “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

She called herself and Affleck “Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

Lopez also talked about her green diamond engagement ring, writing, “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.”

The couple reunited after breaking up in 2004, to the delight of Bennifer fans everywhere.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.