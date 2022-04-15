

By Brendan Buckley, CNN

Scientists recorded a color-changing squid’s camouflage trick, a news crew got too close to a tornado for comfort, and the son of a late music icon performed his father’s biggest hit publicly for the first time. These are your must-watch videos of the week.

Now you sea me …

Scientists observed squid changing their colors to match their surroundings in real time — a discovery they say could help with the development of invisibility cloaks.

Bennifer: Version 2.0

Nearly twenty years after their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again.

A classic, reimagined

Julian Lennon, son of late Beatles legend John Lennon, performed “Imagine” publicly for the first time as part of Global Citizen’s “Stand Up for Ukraine” social media rally.

Tense exchange

Passengers aboard a New York-bound Jet Blue flight that had departed from Cancun, Mexico, got into a tense confrontation with flight attendants and police after the plane was forced to land at a different airport due to inclement weather.

Too close for comfort

An Iowa news crew covering severe weather opted to cut their live shot short after a tornado touched down near their location while they were on the air.

