Temple, Maryland rare D-I schools with top Black leadership

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the past year, Temple has hired a new president, athletic director and football coach, all Black men. The moves have made Temple just the second school that plays major college football to have an African-American in all three of those high-profile positions, along with Maryland. Temple President Jason Wingard says the school’s choices were not planned, but they were also more than a coincidence. Wingard and others say if college football wants to address the dearth of Black head coaches schools need to also be more willing to have more Black leaders of universities and athletic departments.