Harris will officiate New Mexico governor’s wedding next month

Vice President Kamala Harris will officiate the wedding of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham next month, a White House official told CNN.

Grisham will marry her fiancé, Manny Cordova, in a small ceremony at the Naval Observatory, where the vice president resides. The 19th-century home in northwest Washington has been the official residence of the vice president since Walter Mondale held the office, according to the White House.

Lujan Grisham’s first husband, Gregory Grisham, died of a brain aneurysm in 2004.

After serving as the secretary of health under New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Lujan Grisham was elected to Congress in 2012 before she opted to run for governor in 2018. She easily defeated Republican Steve Pearce in the general election and is seeking reelection this year.

Lujan Grisham was once a leading contender to join the Biden administration as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, but the role ultimately went to Xavier Becerra, California’s first Latino attorney general.

News of her wedding comes after the White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a wedding reception at the White House this November for their eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden. The White House reception is set for November 19; there is no word yet on where the nuptial ceremony will occur.

