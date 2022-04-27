Puck and player tracking taking big strides forward in NHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Puck and player tracking in the NHL has taken major leaps since it was first tested in January 2019. Coaches already have access to player and shot speed and all the other data being tracked by microchips attached to equipment and implanted inside the puck. Broadcasters will be integrating it more during the upcoming playoffs with some data expected to be publicly available as soon as next season. That’s just the start of the array of new technologies coming in the near future. Instand video and replays for fans in their seats and augmented and virtual reality developments are not far away.