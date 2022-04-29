Jaguars get QB Lawrence help, draft Kentucky C Luke Fortner

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars turned their attention to the getting help for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the NFL draft a night after addressing glaring defensive holes with a pair of first-round picks. The Jaguars selected Kentucky center Luke Fortner with the first pick in the third round Friday, No. 65 overall, and then added Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma five spots later. Fortner is expected to compete with veteran backup Tyler Shatley for a starting spot as a rookie. The Jaguars have no selections in the fourth round but do pick in the fifth.