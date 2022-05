By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First-time general manager Dave Ziegler and new coach Josh McDaniel wrapped up their first draft and believe the Las Vegas Raiders helped themselves up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage by strengthening their offensive and defensive lines. Of their six picks in the 2022 NFL draft, the Raiders grabbed two offensive linemen and two defensive linemen. They also drafted two running backs.