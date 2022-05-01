Lightning’s chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

The Tampa Bay Lightning begin their quest for a third consecutive Stanley Cup championship on the road against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The best-of-seven series begins Monday night. The Atlantic Division rivals are meeting for the first time in the playoffs. The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win three straight titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980 to 1983. Toronto hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004. The team’s recent playoff failures include squandering a 3-1 series leads in a seven-game loss to Montreal is the opening round last year.