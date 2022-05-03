North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile, Japan says

By Brad Lendon and Gawon Bae, CNN

North Korea fired a possible ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Japanese Prime Minister’s office said in a tweet.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

This is a breaking story. Updates to follow.

