Elizabeth Olsen says she was spoiled by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen says her famous older sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen spoiled her as they were growing up together.

“It’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twins,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played Michelle Tanner on “Full House,” were the inspiration for their younger sister’s acting career.

“I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it,” Olsen said. “I’ve always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I’m really earning it.’

But she was scared to use her last name, and at one point considered using her first and middle name as a stage name.

In 2011, she made her film debut in “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and has since starred in “Kill Your Darlings,” “WandaVision” and “Very Good Girls.”

“WandaVision” earned her an Emmy-nomination for leading role in the television series last year.

