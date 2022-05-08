Gillibrand says abortion rights supporters are in the ‘biggest fight of a generation’



By Devan Cole and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said Sunday that supporters of abortion rights are in “the biggest fight of a generation” after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

“Every one of us is standing up, speaking out, rallying, marching, talking to our constituents, lifting up their voices and their stories,” Gillibrand told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “This is the biggest fight of a generation, Jake.”

“This is a fundamental moment for advocacy and for not giving up. And so what I’m doing, and what many of my colleagues are doing, is pushing for a vote next week,” she added. “We are going to be aggressive with all our colleagues and with our Republican allies to vote for codifying Roe v Wade. We are not giving up, we will never give in and we will keep fighting and if the American people are paying attention, this issue will also be on the ballot in November.”

Last week, a leaked draft opinion authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito showed the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade in a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law.

Senate Democrats plan to bring to the Senate floor this week legislation to codify abortion rights. The bill, known as the Women’s Health Protection Act, would need at least 60 votes to overcome a GOP filibuster. In the evenly divided Senate, it would require 10 Republican senators to vote for the measure if all Democrats voted in favor. That is not expected to happen.

