Are marijuana-infused snacks circulating in Las Cruces Public Schools?

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - At first glance, it may look like a bag of Hot Cheetos.

However, if a parent looks closely at the product in the photo, the bag has a white box in the bottom right corner of indicates the product has 600 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

A spokeswoman for Las Cruces Public Schools confirms that school officials have discovered some marijuana products circulating in school campuses since sales of marijuana officially began on April 1st. She could not confirm if there has been an increase in the past month, but she did confirm the district is working on an informal launch of Campus Crime Stoppers for the next school year.

"It’s happening," she said. "We know it’s happening. We’re trying to figure out how to combat this."

In a quick online search, one can find numerous online companies selling what appears to be products infused with THC under the "Hot Cheeto" name. For example, this website sells "Hot Crunchy Cheetos 600mg THC" for $25.

ABC-7 has reached out to Frito-Lay to inquire if the products infringe on the company's copyright. We have not heard back yet.