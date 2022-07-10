Chuck Schumer tests positive for Covid-19, spokesman says

By Ali Zaslav

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for Covid-19 and has “very mild symptoms,” according to his spokesman.

“As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19. The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms,” spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The New York Democrat is planning to isolate and work remotely this week as the Senate returns to Washington following the July Fourth recess.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

