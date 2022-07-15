January 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service for records

By Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has issued a subpoena to the US Secret Service, marking the first time the panel has publicly done so for an executive branch agency.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee, wrote in a letter Friday to Secret Service Director James Murray that the panel is seeking Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, and reiterated three previous requests for information by congressional committees.

“The Select Committee has been informed that the USSS erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 as part of a ‘device-replacement program.’ In a statement issued July 14, 2022, the USSS stated that it ‘began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost.’ However, according to that USSS statement, ‘none of the texts it [DHS Office of Inspector General] was seeking had been lost in the migration,'” Thompson wrote.

“Accordingly, the Select Committee seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021,” he continued.

