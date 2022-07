Más de 40 millones de personas se verán afectadas por niveles de calor peligrosos en EE.UU.

Stifling heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Here are probabilities of maximum temperatures of 103 degrees or higher for select locations in the San Joaquin Valley on Monday, July 18th, 2022. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PV9h9bHbYq — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 18, 2022

Very hot conditions will develop across the area this afternoon, especially over the plains, where temperatures will reach triple digits in most areas. Drink plenty of fluids and take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside this afternoon. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/nwkBcIJGQg — NWS Rapid City (@NWSRapidCity) July 18, 2022

[415 am 7/18] Dangerous heat is expected to build this week across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Heat highlights have been issued for much of the area today and Tuesday, with more headlines likely later this week. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/Q2knAbu8fe — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) July 18, 2022

