January 6 committee chairman has Covid-19 but Thursday’s hearing not impacted

By Ryan Nobles and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced Tuesday.

Thompson’s positive test will not impact the committee’s upcoming prime-time hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday, even if the chairman is unable to attend, according to sources familiar with the committee’s plans.

Thursday’s hearing is focused on former President Donald Trump’s inaction during 187 crucial minutes of the January 6 attack.

Thompson and the committee’s vice chairwoman, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, have played significant roles in each of the committee’s seven hearings so far. Thursday is the committee’s last scheduled public hearing, but members have left open the possibility of more.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.