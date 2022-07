By Tara John, CNN

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi won a confidence vote in the country’s Senate on Wednesday, but emerged badly bruised.

Lawmakers from three parties had boycotted the vote: the powerful 5-Star movement; center-right Forza Italia and the far-right League.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.