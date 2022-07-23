Skip to Content
Biden’s symptoms ‘continue to improve’ after Covid-19 diagnosis

Donald Judd, CNN

President Joe Biden’s symptoms “continue to improve” after being diagnosed Thursday with Covid-19, the President’s physician said in a Saturday letter.

“His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote. “His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

Biden completed his second full day of Paxlovid, according to O’Connor.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

