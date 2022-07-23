Machado hits 2-run homer, Padres hold off slumping Mets 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chris Bassitt and the San Diego Padres hung on for a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets. Taylor Rogers allowed a bloop RBI single to J.D. Davis in the ninth before retiring Tomás Nido on a popup with runners at the corners for his major league-leading 28th save in 33 opportunities. New York’s lead in the NL East is down to a half-game over the defending World Series champion Braves, its smallest since April 12. The Mets had a 10 1/2-game cushion on June 1. Blake Snell pitched five shutout innings for the win.

