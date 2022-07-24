Biden’s condition continues to improve with sore throat now predominant symptom, President’s physician says

By Donald Judd

President Joe Biden’s “symptoms continue to improve significantly,” following his Covid-19 diagnosis Thursday, the President’s physician wrote in a Sunday letter.

Biden’s “predominant symptom now is sore throat,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes, which he ascribes as likely due to “lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus,” calling the development “encouraging.”

Other symptoms, including rhinorrhea (runny noise) cough, and body aches “have diminished considerably,” O’Connor said, while pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and temperature all remain normal.

Per O’Connor, Biden will continue being treated with Paxlovid, with symptoms being “treated supportively” with oral hydration, Tylenol, and the albuterol inhaler “as needed for occasional cough.” Biden will continue to isolate in accordance with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

