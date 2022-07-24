January 6 committee could subpoena Ginni Thomas



CNN

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

The committee investigating the events surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will “contemplate a subpoena” for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, if she does not voluntarily meet with the committee over her role in advocating to overturn the 2020 election results, the committee’s co-chair said Sunday.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who serves as the vice chair of the committee, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” Sunday that the committee is speaking with Thomas’ counsel.

“We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not. I hope it doesn’t get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily,” Cheney said. “So it’s very important for us to speak with her and as I said, I hope she will agree to do so voluntarily but I’m sure we will contemplate a subpoena if she won’t.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.