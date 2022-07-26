READ: Democrats request DHS inspector general recuse himself from Secret Service texts probe

By CNN

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson are calling for the Department of Homeland Security inspector general to recuse himself from an investigation into Secret Service text messages.

The two Democrats on Tuesday wrote to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, saying his failure to tell Congress the Secret Service wasn’t providing records “cast serious doubt on his independence and his ability to effectively conduct such an important investigation.”

Read the letter:

