See the powerful first trailer for ‘Till’

By Marianne Garvey

Emmett Till’s life and and his and his mother’s fight for justice are shown in the powerful new trailer for the movie “Till.”

It’s the first trailer for the movie, which centers around Till, a 14-year-old boy from Chicago who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Despite worries from his mother, Till visited Mississippi, where a white woman falsely accused him of attempting to grab her hand and waist inside a grocery store. Till was taken from the home where he was staying and brutally murdered.

The woman’s husband and his brother were tried for Till’s murder, but an all-white jury acquitted them. Later, both men admitted to killing Till but they were indemnified from further justice by double jeopardy.

In the trailer, Till’s mom, played by Danielle Deadwyler, tells a crowd of people, “The lynching of my son has shown me that what happens to any of us anywhere in the world had better be the business of us all.”

Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Jalyn Hall, and Haley Bennett star in the film. Chinonye Chukwu directs.

“Till” is in select theaters Oct. 14, and will be released nationwide on Oct. 28.

