Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:15 AM

Brendan Fraser transforms into a 600 pound man in ‘The Whale’

<i>A24</i><br/>Brendan Fraser in
A24
A24
Brendan Fraser in "The Whale."

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Brendan Fraser’s latest role involves a major transformation.

The actor is starring in the forthcoming Darren Aronofsky film, “The Whale” in which he plays a 600 pound man.

Production company A24 tweeted a photo of Fraser in the role as a part of an announcement that the movie will be premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

“The Mummy” actor plays a severely obese and reclusive teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter opposite “Stranger Things'” Sadie Sink.

“It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” Fraser told Unilad of the movie, which is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter. “That’s really all I can tell you.”

The wide release date for the film has not yet been announced.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content