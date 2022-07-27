Old-guy quarterbacks could give Big Ten different look
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean Clifford and Tanner Morgan first met on a seventh-grade football field. They’re final matchup could come Oct. 22 when Minnesota visits Penn State. They may be the two oldest quarterbacks in the Big Ten. The 24-year-old Clifford and 23-year-old Morgan are still trying to lead Penn State and Minnesota to division titles. But they are part of a growing trend among conference teams. At least nine conference schools are expected to open the season with the same quarterbacks that finished last season.