Old-guy quarterbacks could give Big Ten different look

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean Clifford and Tanner Morgan first met on a seventh-grade football field. They’re final matchup could come Oct. 22 when Minnesota visits Penn State. They may be the two oldest quarterbacks in the Big Ten. The 24-year-old Clifford and 23-year-old Morgan are still trying to lead Penn State and Minnesota to division titles. But they are part of a growing trend among conference teams. At least nine conference schools are expected to open the season with the same quarterbacks that finished last season.

