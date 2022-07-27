Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney flat

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in “unusual” circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities appealed for more information.

Police discovered the bodies of Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, on June 7, following a concern for welfare report, according to a statement on Wednesday from New South Wales Police.

“Despite extensive inquiries, detectives have been unable to ascertain how the women died,” the statement said. “However, it is believed the women had been deceased for some time prior to being located.”

The sisters arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017, NSW Police confirmed to CNN. “The circumstances of their death was unusual because they have no signs of injury,” police said.

NSW Police detective inspector Claudia Allcroft said any information from the public could hold the key to solving the investigation.

“Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths — which we believe occurred in early May,” Allcroft said in the NSW Police statement.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Saudi Consulate in Sydney said it was in contact with Australian authorities about the case. “The Consulate also expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” it said.

CNN has reached out to the Saudi Embassy in Canberra for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.