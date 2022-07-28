Skip to Content
Trump DOJ official cooperating with Justice Department’s criminal Jan 6. probe

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

Former Justice Department staffer Ken Klukowski, who worked with Jeffrey Clark at the agency, is cooperating in the DOJ’s January 6 criminal investigation, after investigators searched and copied his electronic records several weeks ago.

“We’ve been fully cooperating both with the Department of Justice and the Select Committee, and we’ll continue with that cooperation,” Klukowski’s lawyer Ed Greim said in a statement on Thursday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

