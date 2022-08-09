After trip back home to Czechia, Krejci returns to Bruins
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — There was only one option when David Krejci decided to return to the NHL after a year playing in his native Czechia. Krejci bowed to the recruiting from countryman David Pastrnak to rejoin with the Boston Bruins this week. Krejci signed a one-year deal on the same day that captain Patrice Bergeron officially agreed to a deal to return. Krejci says his year playing at home was special for him and his family. But he wants to make another run at the Stanley Cup with the Bruins.