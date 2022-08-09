BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice.

The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.

"With all scams, so many people are just so devastated after it happens to them and sometimes they're embarrassed, which they shouldn't be," said Marybeth Stevens, BBB of El Paso president.

The Better Business Bureau says the scam starts with a fake online listing, sometimes even with photos of a real property in your area.

The scammer or landlord in this case will either pretend they can't show you the listing in person and make you act fast on the deal, asking for a down payment even first month’s rent to reserve it.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met for an apartment you haven’t seen.

Don't pay with cash transfer apps like Venmo, Zelle or Apple Pay, unless you know the landlord well.

Try to see the property in person. If you can't ask someone you know to verify for you.

Another tip, search online for similar properties. You can also search the landlord's email, contact information, even the photos of the property.

Just like any scam if the listing sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

