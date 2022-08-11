Jennette McCurdy says Miranda Cosgrove’s friendship helped her heal

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

On “iCarly,” they played best friends, web show hosts and polar opposites. In real life, though, Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove are still close, even if they’re no longer castmates.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” McCurdy reflected on her yearslong friendship with Cosgrove, with whom she starred on the Nickelodeon sitcom from 2007 to 2012.

“I love Miranda to pieces,” McCurdy, who played the surly sidekick Sam on “iCarly,” told “Entertainment Tonight” this week. “I always will. She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. I just love her so much.”

McCurdy’s new memoir details her years as a child actor on Nickelodeon and the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of her late mother. While her time on set was often negative, McCurdy credited Cosgrove, who had previously starred on the sitcom “Drake and Josh,” for keeping her afloat.

“My friendship with Miranda has been a source of camaraderie and emotional support,” McCurdy writes in her books, calling their relationship “different and special.”

While shooting the final episode of “iCarly,” McCurdy writes, she cried because she didn’t know “what will become of (her) friendship with Miranda.”

“With Miranda, it’s always been so easy,” she writes. “Our friendship is so pure.”

Today, the two still keep in touch, McCurdy told “ET,” though they’re no longer “attached at the hip.” Cosgrove tried to convince McCurdy to join her in the “iCarly” reboot on Paramount+, but McCurdy, having stepped away from acting, declined to return.

While the two former child stars have taken different career paths, McCurdy said she “can’t wait for (Cosgrove) to read” her memoir, much of which is devoted to their friendship.

“I think she’ll really like it,” she told “ET.”

