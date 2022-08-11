Skip to Content
August 10, 2022 10:37 PM
“We Want to Find Her Body:” The Disappearance and Death of Erika Gaytan

Miriam Adame
Erika Gaytan
Miriam Adame
Erika Gaytan
Miriam Adame
Erika Gaytan and her son Fabian at his 6th birthday party on July 6, 2018.
Miriam Adame
Erika Gaytan and her son, Fabian.
Miriam Adame
Erika Gaytan and her son, Fabian.

EL PASO, Texas -- The date between Erika Gaytan and Ricardo Marquez to a concert ended with Gaytan not returning home. Her family immediately believed something terrible happened to the 29-year-old woman. Her mother said there was no way she would abandon her 7-year-old son. Continuous searches throughout El Paso – including in the sprawling desert east of the city – did not yield her remains. Despite her body not being found and a cause of death unknown, police arrested Marquez and charged him with her murder. Could the 28-year-old’s behavior leading up to and after Gaytan’s disappearance be enough to convince a jury he is a killer?

