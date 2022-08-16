Former White House lawyers — Cipollone and Philbin — interviewed by FBI over Mar-a-Lago documents

By Evan Perez and Gabby Orr, CNN

The FBI interviewed former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy Patrick Philbin earlier this year as part of the investigation into federal records taken to Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home, two people briefed on the matter said.

The two are the most senior former Trump officials interviewed in what is now a criminal investigation of possible mishandling of classified information and obstruction. The two men are among a group of former Trump aides whom the FBI interviewed after the criminal probe got underway this spring, the people briefed on the matter said.

The New York Times earlier reported the interviews.

