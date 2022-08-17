LA County coroner rules Anne Heche’s death an accident

By Taylor Romine and Amir Vera, CNN

The cause of death of actress Anne Heche was ruled an accident Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Heche’s car crashed into a Los Angeles home and erupted into flames on August 5. After the accident, Heche experienced a “severe anoxic brain injury,” depriving her brain of oxygen, among other critical injuries following the crash, her family and friends said in a statement to CNN.

She died Sunday, according to a representative for her family.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death. Other “significant conditions” in her death included a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma,” according to the report posted online.

Heche’s body has since been released from the coroner’s office, the report says.

CNN has reached out to Heche’s representatives for comment.

