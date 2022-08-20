Injured Little Leaguer has increased face swelling limiting his vision, doctors say

By Wayne Sterling and Zoe Sottile, CNN

The injured Little League player who fractured his skull after falling from his bunk bed on Monday continues to face challenges in his recovery, including swelling that may block his vision.

Doctors told the parents that swelling in 12-year-old Easton “Tank” Oliverson’s face has increased, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on his recovery.

“The swelling in his face has gone up, and the doctors have told his parents that it will get worse,” the post reads. “This has limited Easton’s ability to see, creating a unique challenge for him. While we have seen a countless amount of miracles in Easton’s journey (and still are), he is still going to have hard moments like today.”

“Through it all, he still makes sure to tell everyone he talks to that he loves them. Instead of complaining, he chooses to express his love. That’s truly the kind of kid that Easton is, which is why we know he will come out of this with so much strength. Please keep praying for our buddy. We love you all!!”

The post also said that Oliverson, dressed in his Mountain Region gear, was able to watch Friday’s game between his team and Tennessee’s Nolensville Little League from his hospital room.

“This was a very emotional afternoon for him,” the post stated.

Oliverson suffered a fractured skull after falling from a bunk bed at the players’ dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning. His team, Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League, earned a trip to Williamsport after winning a regional championship in California.

The young athlete was airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition. His father told CNN that he was “fighting for his life,” with doctors saying he was just 30 minutes from death. He underwent surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma.

In the days since, Oliverson has made impressive strides toward recovery, as documented on the “miraclesfortank” Instagram account. By Wednesday, he was no longer sedated, and on Thursday, he moved out of an intensive care unit and was able to feed himself.

