First lady Jill Biden tests negative for Covid-19

By Sam Fossum, CNN

First lady Jill Biden on Sunday will leave isolation in South Carolina for Delaware after testing negative for Covid-19, according to her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander.

“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” Alexander said in a written statement.

President Joe Biden arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday evening. He has no public events on his schedule for the day,

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

